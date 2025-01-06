Heavy rain alert, possible flash-flooding

A heavy rain alert has been issued for the Central and Eastern Divisions along with the Southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

This is due to a trough of low pressure moving across southern Fiji which is expected to affect other areas starting tomorrow.

Tropical Disturbance (TD03F), located northeast of Fiji, is forecast to move southeastward.

Article continues after advertisement

The southern and eastern areas will experience heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, with frequent downpours expected later today.

This may cause flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The affected areas include the Central Division Suva, Nausori-Tailevu, Coastal Serua-Namosi, Serua-Namosi,and Naitasiri, the Eastern Division and the Southern Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

Elsewhere in Fiji, cloudy conditions with occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected with isolated heavy rainfall in the afternoon or evening.

Possible impacts include flash flooding in low-lying areas, informal settlements and small streams which could disrupt traffic.

Wet roads and reduced visibility will make driving hazardous and daily activities may be affected.