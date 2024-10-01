Heart Heroes Fiji calls for urgent action on health risks

The Heart Heroes Fiji Board members have highlighted the need for immediate attention to health risks, particularly those associated with lifestyle factors.

During the World Heart Day celebration in Navua yesterday, Heart Heroes Board Director Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa highlighted that cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, remain the leading cause of death, claiming nearly 18 million lives annually.

He says Fiji and the Pacific region have not been immune to this growing crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

Rereiwasaliwa says the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease is alarming, with risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, poor diet, and lack of physical activity becoming more common.

He says while Fiji is known for its unparalleled natural beauty, this blessing must be accompanied by efforts to ensure that our people can enjoy good health and strong hearts.

“We are fortunate in Fiji to have access to fresh fruits, vegetables, and seafood that can form the basis of our heart-healthy diet. By choosing locally sourced, nutritious food, we can not only protect our hearts but also support our local farmers and fishermen, contributing to the wellbeing of our communities.“

The theme for this year’s World Heart Day is “Use Heart for Action”.