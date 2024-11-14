Pediatric Cardiology scholarships announced for Fijians

Healthcare professionals keen to study pediatric cardiology can now access fully-funded scholarships at the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences in India.

To kickstart the initiative, five professionals from Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Suva were today awarded scholarships for medical, paramedical, or nursing studies.

Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital director, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, says local healthcare workers will now have the opportunity to gain world-class education and experience.

“Without a doubt, this is a game-changer for our nation a monumental step towards building local capacity, empowering healthcare professionals, and ultimately improving the quality of care for all.”

She states that this initiative will strengthen our healthcare system.

“These scholarships will provide an invaluable opportunity for our local healthcare professionals to upskill, train, and gain experience in world-class ethical practices.”

Dr Tappoo says the initiative will also help improve the quality of care for all Fijians.

She says the hospital will also collaborate with the Ministry of Health to offer more scholarships in areas of need.