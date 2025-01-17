Nadi supermarket closed for health violations

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Health’s Food Unit has closed down a supermarket in Nadi after it was caught violating the Food Safety Act 2003 and Food Safety Regulations 2009.

The Unit discovered that the supermarket was selling expired goods, and the meat was exhibiting freezer burn, softness, and foul odours.

The Unit also found that the freezer in the supermarket was operating outside the required temperature range.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

There was also a lack of proper cleaning, temperature, and pest control records at the supermarket.

The Unit officers also found the presence of weevils, cockroaches, and other pests in bulk storage areas and on supermarket shelves.

This discovery has been made at the Food Unit has embarked on an Integrated Food Surveillance Activities in the Western Division specifically from Sigatoka to Lautoka.

The Ministry’s Food Unit conducts joint surveillance activities in collaboration with local councils and the health office.

The Ministry says this is an ongoing effort which aims to enhance compliance with food safety regulations while simultaneously raising public awareness.

The Ministry is reminding food businesses that they are legally obligated under the Act and Regulations to produce and sell safe and high-quality food and to avoid misleading consumers.

The Ministry is warning that it will not hesitate to pursue legal action against businesses that fail to comply with these regulations.