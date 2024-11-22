MoH confirms superbug-related cases

CWM Hospital

The Ministry of Health confirms that there have been cases antibiotic-resistant organisms isolated at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, but each case is managed with strict clinical oversight to protect patients and staff.

This is in response to concerns on the growing threat of drug-resistant superbugs and deteriorating infrastructure that plagues health centres and hospitals.

In a statement, the Ministry says a multi-disciplinary team is actively monitoring the situation to address the issue effectively while they also engage with local and international experts to review and refine their approaches.

Article continues after advertisement

It says these efforts appear to yield positive results, as they have observed a decline in the number of antibiotic-resistant organisms isolated.

The Ministry says the wards where superbug cases have been identified, including the ICU, Burns Unit and Operating Theatre have undergone comprehensive disinfection in adherence to infection control standards.

It says CWM Hospital has also upgraded its cleaning protocols with the introduction of internationally approved cleaning agents specifically designed to combat antibiotic-resistant organisms.

The Ministry adds that targeted antibiotic susceptibility testing has been undertaken for every case identified, allowing healthcare teams to determine the most effective treatment for specific strain of superbug.

It further says the safety and well-being of patients and staff remain as the highest priority, and coordinated efforts are required to manage the serious issue of superbugs.