Ministry records 205 new COVID cases

The Ministry of Health recorded 205 new COVID cases in the last three days.

94 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, 63 new cases on Wednesday, and 48 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the 205 cases recorded, 82 were recorded in the Central Division, 84 were recorded in the Western Division, 27 were recorded in the Northern Division and 12 were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Dr Fong says the national 7-day average daily test positivity is 4.1%, which is within the WHO recommendation of 5%.