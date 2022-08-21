Ministry raises awareness on mosquito-borne diseases

The World Mosquito Day in Suva.

Steps are now being taken to create awareness of mosquito-borne diseases, as the country continues to record dengue fever cases.

This was highlighted by Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete while marking World Mosquito Day in Suva yesterday.

He says the mosquito species known as Aedes Aegyptus is of concern for Fiji as it breeds in stagnant waters in tires, pot plants, water storage containers, tins, and gutters.

“You know making sure that we are able to eradicate them, reduce this so that we are protecting ourselves from dengue fever, Chikungunya and zika and these are the types of virus that Aedes aegypti spreads.”

Chief Health Inspector Vimal Deo says they are currently focusing on identifying and destroying mosquito breeding sites.

He says there are 26 species of mosquitoes in Fiji, five of which pose a risk of spreading diseases.

“This is the key concern and the key awareness that we want to raise is that people need to make sure that they clean up their environment, they make sure that mosquitoes don’t breed in and around their setting and premises so that they can take responsibility.”

The theme for this year is “Zero Mosquitoes start with me”.

The Ministry of Health is carrying out awareness campaign in communities on destroying mosquito breeding places.