Minister highlights issues affecting health sector

Health Minister, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu spoke about a number of challenges facing Fiji’s health sector during a meeting with the Heads of Department and World Health Organization Regional Director in the Western Pacific, Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala.

Among the key concerns raised was the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in Fiji, the ongoing battle against Non-Communicable Diseases, and healthcare worker migration.

Dr. Lalabalavu highlights the urgency of addressing these challenges to progress the health sector.

He adds the rise in HIV/AIDS cases pose a serious public health threat, requiring proactive measures to prevent further spread, improve treatment and support services.

The Minister says the ever increasing NCDs, continue to burden healthcare resources and requires sustained efforts in prevention and management.

He adds the mass exodus of healthcare workers is reducing the country’s capacity to deliver essential services.

Dr. Lalabalavu stresses the importance of finding solutions to retain skilled professionals within the healthcare system.

The Minister says addressing these challenges is crucial in moving Fiji’s health sector forward.