Health Ministry relies on vaccination rate: Waqainabete

With the commencement of the Fiji Finals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning, Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is confident in the students’ high vaccination rate.

The Health Ministry is confident that the vaccination rate in Fiji will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

“It’s been helpful in terms of around the country is our vaccination rate, especially the booster doses. And also, we have vaccinated our children and we are also doing it for those who are 5 to 11. There are differences in terms of what’s happening elsewhere as we are aware that there are countries that don’t have the numbers that we got in terms of vaccination but overall people are aware generally, people are fully aware of what to do.”

Dr Waqainabete says the ministry is again reiterating the need for people to receive their booster doses.

According to the ministry, the vaccination for the target population has been progressing well with the 12 years and above coverage rate for Fiji at 99 percent for dose one and 89 percent for dose two.