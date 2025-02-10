Fighting stigma, supporting patients

Cancer patients often face stigma and discrimination, significantly impacting their well-being.

Fiji Cancer Society Palliative Care Coordinator Alumita Bera states that stigma stems from misconceptions, fear, or lack of understanding.

She adds that families may struggle with the diagnosis, and societal attitudes can isolate patients, worsening the challenges of treatment and recovery.

“Unfortunately, in Fiji, some individuals are pushed away by their relatives, and they are confined to a corner while the rest of the family enjoys the rest of the house. We have a patient who is now sleeping on the veranda of their house because the rest of the family does not want them inside.”

Bera says compassionate support from families and communities is crucial, along with challenging harmful stereotypes and creating an inclusive environment.