Dengue response team urges immediate action

[Photo Credit: MOH/ Facebook]

The Dengue Surge Response Team visited Nayawasara Village in Tailevu and conducted dengue Awareness, Community WASH Risk Assessment and Food Business Surveillance.

It also carried out Larval Survey with distribution of IEC material to 27 households, covering a population of 169 individuals.

A total of 32 households were surveyed, and positive samples were collected.

[Photo Credit: MOH/ Facebook]

The team also issued four abatement notices for the mere presence of larvae and one notice for the illegal operation of a food business.

The residents were advised to clean up their compounds by removing all receptacles containing water , especially drums, tyres and plant containers.

