Childhood obesity an issue: Dr Tappoo

Childhood obesity is an emerging issue in the country.

According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2021, almost eight percent of children under five years are overweight.

The MIC survey was carried out last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other government agencies.

General Practitioner Dr Krupali Tappoo says childhood obesity is becoming a concern for Fiji and its younger generation.

”Overweight and obesity are on the rise as well. We are seeing more and more children who are overweight or obese. And of course, there are some that are malnourished”.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says obesity in children is linked to obesity in adulthood and non-communicable diseases.

Dr Waqainabete says they are working with stakeholders to ensure challenges with obesity and overweight are addressed.

Overweight and obesity are mainly caused by an energy imbalance.

However, many different factors drive this imbalance, making overweight and obesity complex to address.