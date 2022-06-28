95 new COVID-19 cases in four-days

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says of these new cases 48 were recorded on Friday, eight on Saturday, seven new cases were recorded on Sunday and 32 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Dr. Fong says the highest number of cases were recorded in the Central Division during this period.

The division saw 37 cases recorded followed by 28 cases in the Western Division, 10 in the Northern Division and 20 cases in the Eastern Division.

He says the national 7-day rolling average of cases as of June 23rd is 31 daily cases.

There is no new COVID-19 death to report.