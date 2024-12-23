$15M investment in tobacco control to generate $900M

[Source: UNDP]

Fiji faces a significant public health challenge from tobacco use with the potential to save over 5,400 lives in the next 15 years by implementing stronger tobacco control measures.

This has been highlighted in the recently released Investment Case for Tobacco Control, which points out the need for urgent action to curb the impact of tobacco on the population.

UNDP Policy Analyst Emily Roberts stressed the importance of investing in tobacco control, suggesting that a $15 million investment could generate substantial economic returns, potentially reaching $900 million over the coming years.

“So in accordance with the WHO FCTC Article 5.3 to adopt a code of conduct for all civil servants beyond the ministry of health so pretty much anyone that represents the government was working on the government’s behalf to adopt this code of conduct and also to establish clear guidelines to avoid conflict of interest for government officials and employees.”

Roberts also pointed out the need for policies that protect tobacco control efforts from interference by the tobacco industry.

Among the report’s key recommendations, Roberts highlighted the establishment of smoke-free public spaces and workplaces as a crucial step in protecting the public from the harmful effects of tobacco.

In response, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the government is committed to implementing these measures.

He assured Fijians that the government is focused on strengthening tobacco control efforts to safeguard public health and reduce the harm caused by tobacco use.