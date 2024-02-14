Head of state meets the Indonesian Ambassador

Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Fiji, Dupito Simamora (left), President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Fiji, Dupito Simamora.

President Katonivere extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Simamora and his delegation, expressing gratitude for the initiative.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations between Fiji and Indonesia.

Article continues after advertisement

One significant initiative discussed was the establishment of the Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association.

This association aims to foster stronger people-to-people connections, enhance mutual understanding, and support the overall endeavours of both nations’ governments.