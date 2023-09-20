HA implements I-Recycle Hub program

Housing Authority Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh [left] with PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo [Photo: Supplied]

Housing Authority of Fiji has become the third site for I-Recycle Hub bins.

This program is operated by the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development’s Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program.

The new bins will enable approximately 100 staff and tenants of Housing Authority to segregate and dispose of plastic, paper, and other recyclable waste.

This will then be collected by Waste Recyclers for sorting, cleaning, and compacting before shipping to overseas partners to be recycled.



Housing Authority Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh, says previously, waste and recyclables generated at their building were not sorted and everything was taken to the landfill.

Singh says through this new initiative, they will now be able to contribute to increasing the longevity of the landfill, as well as cut down on carbon footprint.



PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo has applauded the management and staff of the Housing Authority for joining the recycling movement and contributing to environmental sustainability.

I-Recycle Hub’s launch at Housing Authority follows the installation of bins at the Fiji Development Bank in Suva City and Bykeitou Settlement in Nasinu.

These are the first three of five planned locations around Suva to promote improved waste management and community recycling practices.



Housing Authority Chief Executive, Ritesh Singh [left] and PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo [Photo: Supplied]