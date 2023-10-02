Government will uphold religious freedom: Vosarogo

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo [2nd from left] at the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday celebration in Labasa [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, says the government’s plan to launch a platform that will host the government’s protective idealism to practice religion should be celebrated.

While delivering his key note address at the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday celebration in Labasa, Vosarogo reiterates that religious tolerance and appreciation of each of our choices to worship as we find comfort in our souls and respect for each other’s religion is not just part of our common humanity norm but also the right thing to do as a human being.

The minister says that the government will respect religious freedom because it’s a right the people have given the government to limit only to the extent that it is practicable in a free and democratic society.

The land minister is urging all Fijians to adhere to the teachings, which are bringing us closer to each other as fellow men, responsible for our brothers and sisters, and ensuring that we all live lives that are holy, incorruptible, and pure before God and man.

The Minister is expressing his gratitude and paying tribute to the life and legacy of Prophet Muhammad and our Muslim community in Fiji for their contribution to nation building.