Government upholds media freedom: Prasad

[ FilePhoto ]

The coalition government has kept to its promise to ensure there is media freedom and its first step was to repeal the oppressive Media Industry Development Act.

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the government also ended the business of exclusive government contracts to selected media companies.

While opening the annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva this morning, Prasad says the government is criticized for many things, both in mainstream and social media.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that while some criticism is justified, others he feels is a bit unfair.

Prasad stresses that all the parties in the coalition government are strongly committed to the freedom of Fiji’s people, including freedom of expression.

“And if we are sometimes annoyed by the things people say, we perfectly understand that it is the price we pay for being in power. And to those who criticize us, I say keep holding us to account. But remember how you became free enough and informed enough to do that.”

Prasad adds the coalition government will not interfere with the independence of any media organization in the country.

Over 120 journalists, editors, and media executives have gathered in Suva for the annual PMPC.

The three-day event, co-organized by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link