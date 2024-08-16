Government maintains position on USP saga

[File Photo]

The government maintains its position on the ongoing saga at the University of the South Pacific.

On Wednesday, the Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff members have voted in a secret ballot for a strike in an attempt to remove Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad firmly states that the government will not interfere in the governance of USP.

Prasad says the government will follow the proper channel of communication, if it has to express a concern on any matter in relation to USP.

”The government has representatives on the Council, and if there are issues that we have with respect to USP’s governance and management, those would be articulated by those members in the council.”

Prasad acknowledges that employees have the right to express grievances in any organization, but reminds workers to adhere and abide with appropriate processes and procedures.

“The Vice-Chancellor is appointed by the council, and there are processes which are clearly laid out as to the appointment, as well as the discipline and removal of the Vice-Chancellor. It is not up to the unions to decide that process or demand an alternative process.”

Prasad confirms that he will meet with the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh to deliberate on the appropriate course of action to assist in the settlement of the matter at USP.

Fiji has six representatives in USP’s Council; including the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, along with the Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca and the Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder.

Meanwhile, AUSPS has stood its ground on the matter, as it believes that it has reached the threshold in the secret ballot to carry out a strike against USP.