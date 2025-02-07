Government cracks down on reckless driving

[File Photo]

Government launches a toll-free hotline 1526 for public reporting of reckless driving or speeding involving government vehicles.

This follows an accident yesterday morning in Laqere, Nasinu, involving three government vehicles.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, expressed deep concern over increasing incidents of speeding, reckless driving, and vehicle misuse.

All government drivers are strictly warned to comply with road safety regulations and use vehicles responsibly.

Permanent Secretaries and transport officers are directed to closely monitor driver behavior and vehicle usage. Strict disciplinary measures, including surcharges, suspension, and termination, will be enforced.

The Ministry of Finance will continue providing daily speed reports to respective ministries, as all government-leased vehicles are GPS-tracked with real-time speed monitoring.

Professor Prasad stressed the expectation of immediate improvements in driver behavior to minimize accidents, protect public safety, and uphold government integrity.