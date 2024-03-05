Government continues tree planting initiative

The government will continue with its campaign to plant 30-million-trees-in-15-years, an initiative that started in 2019.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this is part of their emphasis to address climate resilience and ensure sustainable forest management.

Ratu Wiliame says the review of the mahogany industry has been given priority by Government.

He adds the focus will be on sustainability and value addition to improve foreign exchange earnings and enhance the participation of resource owners.

The President says the government will work with the private sector and stakeholders to develop public housing infrastructure, improve access to finance and encourage construction of climate resilient and energy-efficient homes.