Government commits to upholding human rights

The Fijian government has reaffirmed its commitment to human rights, including addressing discrimination and improving the country’s human rights institutions.

Attorney-General Graham Leung said this during the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review.

He emphasized the government’s goal of regaining “A status” for Fiji’s human rights commission within the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Fiji’s Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair, Pravesh Sharma, welcomed the government’s pledge to ensure the commission’s independence and to improve the appointment process for commissioners.

Sharma acknowledged the government’s recognition of the commission’s resource limitations and emphasized the need for increased funding to effectively fulfill its mandate.

The HRADC also appreciated the government’s focus on addressing key human rights issues, such as the rights of persons with disabilities, gender-based violence, human trafficking, workplace discrimination, and climate change

The commission says that many recommendations from other countries during the review focused on strengthening actions to address gender-based violence, ensuring inclusive education for children with disabilities, and addressing climate change.