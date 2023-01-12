Government assistance are freebies: Rabuka

A parent collecting the back to school assistance form.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the $200 Back-to-School assistance is a freebie from the Government.

He made the comments in response to remarks made by some Opposition members who had labelled the assistance as a freebie.

Rabuka says all Government assistance can be classified as freebies.

“They come free from the government but it is a necessity at this time, as people are still recovering from the effects of COVID. Effect of COVID in employment, the downturn in the economy they have suffered and so a lot of people have difficulties and they need help.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka adds that the best time to assist people is at the beginning of a new school year.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Government has received an overwhelming response of appreciation from Fijian parents whose combined income is less than $50,000.



Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

He states that this assistance has come during a time of need and not in the lead-up to a General Election.

“This government has assessed that there is great need, this was the feedback we are getting and it is a very well thought out, well-planned response to mitigate the high cost of living.”

This assistance is directed to parents first and requests from guardians will be accommodated later.