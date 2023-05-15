Girmitiya celebration for entire nation: Prasad

The Girmitiyas brought their unique culture, traditions, rituals, and skill set with them to the nations in which they settled.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the efforts of the girmityas in the development of Fiji.

Prasad says all of the celebrations in Fiji, are inclusive and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic occasion.

“All our celebrations are multicultural, multi faith and on this occasion I want to thank all the Indo – Fijian religious, cultural organizations that have come forward that have put their time and energy to participate in this very very historical program.”

Prasad states that the history of the Girmitiyas extends all over Fiji, and is not just for one community.