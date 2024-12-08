GCC pledges renewed efforts against violence

The Chiefs have raised concerns about the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

They highlighted the country’s alarming statistics in comparison to global figures, particularly in traditional settings.

Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, emphasized that these figures do not lie and that Fiji faces significant challenges in addressing gender-based violence.

Speaking on the outcomes of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting, Vasu stressed the vital role of the provincial council Chairs in the effort to combat violence against women and girls.



He adds that the Chiefs have resolved to double their efforts in raising awareness and implementing interventions, recognizing that success in this fight requires a more concentrated approach.

“The statistics do not paint a good picture for Fiji, and we must act decisively.We need a big change in mindset if we are to make real progress.Our goal is to ensure that the message reaches all corners of the country and that our communities are fully engaged in this vital cause.”

Vasu noted that the GCC’s efforts must evolve to meet the challenges of a changing world, with a focus on uniting communities across the country.

The Chiefs’ commitment ensures a renewed determination to address gender-based violence, with an emphasis on collaboration and community-led solutions.