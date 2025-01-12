GCC building set for May reopening

GCC meeting last year

The Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, has revealed that the renovation of the Great Council of Chiefs building is on track for completion by April of this year.

Pacific Building Solutions, a renowned construction company in Fiji, is leading the reconstruction.

Tagicakirewa emphasized the ministry’s dedication to guaranteeing the GCC has all the resources it needs to operate efficiently.

“We anticipate completion by April, approximately, and we are considering May for the opening.”

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that the restoration of the GCC complex marks a significant milestone following its destruction by fire in 2020.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is prioritizing the rebuilding efforts to restore the historical and cultural significance of the GCC.

Tagicakirewa stated the GCC plays an important role in Fijian governance and cultural leadership.

He adds the new facility is expected to provide a modern space that supports its operations and community engagements.