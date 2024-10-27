FTA pushes for salary increase

Despite deadlocked talks with the government, the Fijian Teachers Association promises to continue fighting for a rise in teachers’ salaries.

FTA President Netani Druavesi stresses that the association is prepared to pursue industrial action if necessary, citing the government’s delays in addressing the issue.

“We had been meeting with the PS of finance. And once again we had asked for another meeting or twice. Those were shut. Even the minister of finance. So it’s a government of the day, maybe. Government of the day have to decide on that.”

Druavesi highlights the FTA’s efforts to secure fair compensation for teachers, emphasizing that the association has consistently prioritized dialogue with government representatives.

The FTA president states that the association has been patient throughout the negotiation process but warned that patience is waning as teachers continue to await a fair resolution.

Druavesi is optimistic that the government will act in good faith to support Fiji’s educators and avoid potential disruptions to the education sector.