FSC concerned with cane burning

The Fiji Sugar Corporation is concerned with an increase in indiscriminate cane burning in the Labasa and Rarawai cane belt areas.

FSC Manager Extension Service Agriculture, Rajinesh Narayan says a lot of burnt cane is being delivered to these two sugar mills.

Narayan says this is not the time to crush burnt cane adding that it is difficult to track down how burning is taking place in the fields.

Narayan says some farmers may be burning dried cane leaves after the harvest, but if they are not careful the fire can spread to nearby fields and destroy standing crop.

He stresses that burnt cane produces less quality of sugar.