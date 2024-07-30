FRCS appoints new board directors

Former Fiji High Commissioner to the United KingdomJitoko Tikolevu, Chartered Accountant and the former managing partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Nitin Gandhi [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors.

The two directors are Nitin Gandhi and Jitoko Tikolevu.

They have been appointed in accordance with Section 4 of the FRCS Act 1998 for three years effective from July 16th.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says the two have valuable expertise and perspectives that will help provide effective strategic direction and oversight to FRCS.

Tikolevu was the former Fiji High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and was also the CEO of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service from 2007 to 2015.

He was also the Deputy Board Chair of the Fiji Development Bank and Investment Fiji until December 2015.

Gandhi is a Chartered Accountant and the former managing partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He is also a fellow of the Australia and the New Zealand Charted Accountants, former president of the Fiji Institute of Charted Accountants, an accredited mediator, former president of the Fiji Red Cross Society and a current member of the International Federation of Red Cross Audit and Risk Commission in Geneva.

He has over 38 years of experience providing professional services mainly in assurance, taxation and advisory to numerous businesses in Fiji and regional countries across multiple industries including tourism, aviation, energy, manufacturing, retail, agriculture and financial services.