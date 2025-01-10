FPS submits recommendations for reviewing Acts

Priyanka Prasad

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society is advocating for the reinstatement of previous regulations that limited pharmacy ownership to two establishments per pharmacist.

President Priyanka Prasad highlighted key legislative changes that have altered the landscape of pharmacy ownership in the country.

Under the 2011 Fiji Pharmacy Provision Decree, pharmacists could own up to two pharmacies, but amendments in 2022 through Acts 43 and 44 raised the limit to five.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the Pharmaceutical Society has formally submitted recommendations to review the Acts, to avoid the potential monopolization of the sector.

“Under the 2011 Fiji Pharmacy Provision Decree, a pharmacist was permitted to only have proprietary ownership in two pharmacies. But the Acts of 2022 saw legislative changes and now one person can own up to five pharmacies.”

She also emphasized the need to safeguard the sector from potential monopolization and maintain equitable access to pharmaceutical services.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the ownership of the pharmacies is overseen by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.