Food vendors want new infrastructure

[File Photo]

Food vendors at the Labasa market riverside are pleading for urgent action to improve and upgrade the current infrastructure.

Vendor Maraia Waqa claims that the location and condition of the market have been a challenge for many years since it does not meet the hygiene standards set by the Ministry of Health.

She says that while they are doing their best to maintain hygiene standards with food preparation, dusty foundations and a lack of proper sitting spots have been an issue with hopes that the government would allocate upgrade funds.

Currently, there are about 30 vendors who serve more than 200 customers on a daily basis from the Labasa food market.

“This is one of the hot spots for visitors, government officials, and the public when they visit Labasa town. We have all the varieties of seafood, cooked meals, and even hot tea. It’s indeed a nice spot with the river view and breeze, but unfortunately, the facility needs an urgent upgrade. We were told that it would be just a temporary venue, but after 30 years we are still here.”

In response, the Labasa Town Council confirms that talks are underway with the Labasa Chamber of Commerce to upgrade the Labasa Food Market.