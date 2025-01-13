Fong Chew calls for support for incoming Commissioner

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, has urged his men to support the incoming Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, when he takes office next month.

Addressing officers during the Fiji Police Force Medal and Fiji Police Long Service and Good Conduct Medal Presentation Event, the acting commissioner says the journey has been challenging, and he urges his men to support Tudravu when he resumes duty.

He says Tudravu will need the same support to move the organization forward.

Fong Chew says the aspiration is for the force to do better.

He then thanked the medal recipients for their service and contribution to the nation.