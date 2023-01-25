FNPF records low collection in 2022

Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu.

The Fiji National Provident Fund recorded low collection in the last financial year.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says they collected $395.2 million, but they would normally collect around $600 million in a financial year.

Vodonaivalu says this as the contribution rate decreased from 18% to 10%.

“As a result in the cut of contribution rate from 18% to 10%, the collection was low as $395.2 million. So in a normal year, normally we collect around $600 million. The contribution rate was increased to 14% as of 1st January 2023. We are now pursuing the government to have the contribution rate fully restored as soon as practical.”

Vodonaivalu says the contribution rate was increased to 14% as of January 1 2022, but they are pursuing the government to fully restore it.

He says at the end of the last financial year, the member’s fund in total stood at $6.7 billion – an increase of $100 million or growth of 2% despite the negative net withdrawal from the previous financial year.

Vodonaivalu says $600.5 million was available for distribution from net increase and net asset – an increase of $104 million or a growth of 21% from the previous financial year.

He says they were able to declare a 6% interest in 2022, which enabled them to distribute $370 million to over 392 members’ accounts.

In the past five years, the fund has credited over $1.6 billion to members’ accounts.