Flood warnings in place

A flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Waimanu River and is now in force for the Nadi River.

A flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Wainimala, Wainidina, Wainibuka, and Ba River.

The water level at Ba FCS Station was 3.26m, above the alert level and increasing.

The water level at Waimanu Station was 5.8m, which is above the warning level and is decreasing.

The water level at Nadi Back Road station was 9.0m, which is above the warning level and is decreasing.

The water level at Nadi Bridge station was 3.7m, above the alert level and increasing.

A trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain continues to affect the Northern and Northeastern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a Southeast to Northwest wind flow prevails over the group.