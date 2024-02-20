Flood warnings in force for certain rivers

Burenitu Road, Rakirak [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

A flood warning is in force for the low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of the Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waidina, and Rewa Rivers.

The water level at Nayavu station (Wainibuka River) was 3.77 m above the warning level and increasing at 4.15 pm today.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a flash flood warning continues to be in force for the low-lying and flood-prone.

Article continues after advertisement



Nausori crossing, Rakiraki [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

It adds an active trough of low pressure associated with tropical disturbances, TD05F, which affects the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, the whole of Viti Levu, and across the Northern Division, while a heavy rain alert is in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

The weather office says it is expected to continue to have an impact on the Fiji Group until Thursday.

A strong wind warning also remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups; Kadavu and nearby smaller islands; coastal Rakiraki; Taveuni and nearby smaller islands; and southern Viti Levu.