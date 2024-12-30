Flood warnings and alerts cancelled

[File Photo]

A flood warning previously in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of Ba FSC River is now cancelled.

A flood alert previously in force for Nasivi River in Tavua and Nakauvadra River in Rakiraki is now cancelled.

The Fiji Meteorology Services says rainfall recorded for the last 24 hours ranges from 30mm to 152mm in the Western Division.

[File Photo]

It says water levels are receding in Ba and Nakauvadra rivers and are below their respective warning thresholds.

As at 3am, Tropical Disturbance 01F was lying about 80km northwest of Moala and continues to move eastwards at 20km/hr away from the group.

The Fiji Met Office says the associated trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the country until later today.