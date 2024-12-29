Flood, rain warnings for Fiji as TD01F lingers

[Source: met.gov.fj]

As of 9am this morning the Topical Disturbance 01F lies about 430km west of Yasawa-i-rara and continues to move southeast at about 15km/hr.

The Weather Office says global models picked up this system and it is slow-moving Southeast with slight intensification.

The Fiji Meteorological services says that the associated trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the country until tomorrow.

The potential for the system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is very low.

It says that TD01F is slow-moving and lies in a slow-sheared environment with moderate upper divergence.

Flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas, flood prone areas and small streams of Northern Division.

A heavy rain warning also remains in force for the Northern Division and western half and interior of Viti Levu

A flood alert remains in force for flood prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all the major rivers in Fiji.