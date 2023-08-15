FJ Airways forecasts $2 billion in banking by year end

The national airline, Fiji Airways, is forecasting its banking for this year to reach $2 billion by December.

Chief Executive Andre Viljoen made the revelation following the arrival of Fiji Airways “Island of Beqa” A350 this afternoon.

Viljoen says it is a proud moment for Fiji as it is welcoming two new A350s, one arriving today and the second in 10 days.

He says that because Fiji Airways is doing well, it has already started paying its debt.

“We will reach banking this year of $2 billion. We’ve even started repaying COVID debts. I’m also pleased to confirm that we’ve restored our profitability by October 2022 and are forecasting a record profit for this year, 2023.”

Viljoen says Fiji Airways carries on its flights close to 70 percent of visitors arriving in Fiji.

He says Fiji Airways is committed to the long term sustainability and growth of tourism.

“This year we will spend more than $61 million on destination marketing in Fiji, more than any other operator in Fiji. Also, by December 2023, our total staff will reach the level of 2000, which will make us one of the largest employers in the country.”

Viljoen says that as the national airline, Fiji Airways recognizes its strategic role and that it’s not just to be the bridge to and from the world but to support the growth of tourism and exports.

He labels Fiji Airways as adaptable, agile, tenacious, and punching above its weight.