Five sentenced over brutal attack on family

The Lautoka High Court

Five men who brutally attacked a family of four and carried out aggravated robbery of over $133,000 on the streets of Lautoka in 2016 have been handed custodial sentences by the Lautoka High Court.

The court heard that the complainant and his wife who were running a business in Lautoka were on their way to pick up a relative when the incident happened.

There were two bags containing clothes, gold chain, more than $16,000, and two smartphones inside the vehicle.

The four were also convicted of stealing a vehicle valued at around $115,000.

On their way the complainant stopped in front of a shop in Kashmir and left the vehicle on ignition. He went inside the shop to buy items for his kids when he heard his wife scream.

The court heard that when he went to the vehicle he saw a number of individuals.

The court heard that 36-year-old Aselai Waqanivalu and another started assaulting the complaint.

The complainant’s wife managed to get out of the vehicle with their daughter while one robber dropped the son on a pavement.

The robbers got in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said that the whole incident was captured on a CCTV which displayed a Chicago type systematic and coordinated brutal attack on the victims and their property.

Justice Aluthge judge said that although no weapon was used the level of violence was high.

Waqanivalu has been handed an aggregate sentence of seven years with non-parole period of six years, Issac James has been sentenced to eight years with non-parole period of seven years.

Maika Tovagone has been sentenced to eight years to be served concurrently with existing prison term while Joeli Nukunawa has been sentenced to six years with no parole period of five years.

Emosi Baleidrokadroka has been handed an aggregate sentence of nine years and six months to be served with the existing prison term.

He has also been declared a habitual offender.

Justice Aluthge said that property related offenses such as aggravated robbery and burglary are on the rise in Fiji and the tourism industry which earns the bulk of foreign currency could be greatly affected if this trends is allowed to be continued.