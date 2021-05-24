Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|15,000kg of medical supplies arrive in Fiji|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|
Full Coverage

Fire

Seven homeless after house destroyed in fire

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:31 pm
A fire destroyed two houses in Lawaki settlement in Lautoka today. [Source: Rachel Naidu]

Seven people are homeless after a fire destroyed their four-bedroom houses in Lawaki settlement in Lautoka today.

The fire started just before mid-day today.

The two houses belonged to two different families.

Article continues after advertisement

An eyewitness informed FBC News earlier that the houses were close to each other allowing for the fire to spread.

FBC News understands a few houses were partially damaged however the investigators are carrying out a full assessment on this.

The total number of fire incidents recorded by NFA stands at 69 of which 67 are residential fires.

[Video Source: Rachel Naidu]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.