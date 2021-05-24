Seven homeless after house destroyed in fire

Seven people are homeless after a fire destroyed their four-bedroom houses in Lawaki settlement in Lautoka today.

The fire started just before mid-day today.

The two houses belonged to two different families.

An eyewitness informed FBC News earlier that the houses were close to each other allowing for the fire to spread.

FBC News understands a few houses were partially damaged however the investigators are carrying out a full assessment on this.

The total number of fire incidents recorded by NFA stands at 69 of which 67 are residential fires.

[Video Source: Rachel Naidu]