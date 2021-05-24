Fire destroys three-flat house

Ten people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed a three-flat house at Pundit Maharaj Street, Vesivesi in Kinoya today.

The incident happened at around 11.30am today.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says the corrugated iron and timber house was fully engulfed when the firefighters arrived at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says the fire team managed to stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

He is urging the public and property owners to take fire safety seriously after a spike in the number of incidents this month.

Sowane says it is very worrying to see an increase in such incidents despite many reminders.

According to the NFA statistics from January to date, a total of 67 structural fire incidents were recorded compared to over 70 fire incidents for the same period last year.

Sowane says fire threatens everyone’s lives and properties and the public should also be mindful of their neighbouring homes and properties.

The NFA will be carrying out its investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause.