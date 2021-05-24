Fire destroys four houses in the Lawaki settlement

Four houses were destroyed in a fire in Lawaki settlement in Lautoka today.
An eyewitness informed FBC News that the fire started after midday.
The eyewitness says the houses were close to each other allowing for the fire to spread.
FBC News understands firefighters are still at the scene.
More details are expected to be released later.
