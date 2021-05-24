Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|SCC workers receive second COVID jab|Border has been a blessing for Logani youth members|New measures likely for the North|PM assures government assistance to continue|Reports of Logani border breaches emerge|ANZMAT team praises Fiji frontliners|Young people reaches out to vulnerable families|310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches|One new COVID-19 case in North|Eight more die as COVID-19 death toll rises to 368|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|
Full Coverage

Fire

Fire destroys four houses in the Lawaki settlement

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: Rachel Naidu]

Four houses were destroyed in a fire in Lawaki settlement in Lautoka today.

An eyewitness informed FBC News that the fire started after midday.

The eyewitness says the houses were close to each other allowing for the fire to spread.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands firefighters are still at the scene.

More details are expected to be released later.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.