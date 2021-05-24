Home

Farm house destroyed by fire

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 4:33 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

A farm house belonging to a 39-year-old woman in Nadi was destroyed in a fire.

It is alleged the fire spread to the house from a nearby sugar cane field yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at Naboutini, Sabeto and the estimated cost of damage is around $7,000.

Investigation continues.

