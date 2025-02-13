Final witness to testify before COI

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica (left), Senior Barrister Janet Mason

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica is expected to testify before the Commission of Inquiry next Monday.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason confirms that Solicitor General Ropate Green is still on the stand while Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali is scheduled to testify again tomorrow.

Mason says Kamikamica will take the stand as the final witness before selected FICAC witnesses are recalled

She adds that the Commission is also expecting a response from King’s Counsel regarding key legal matters tomorrow.

“Once we get that KC’s opinion, we will then know what we need to do next. But certainly, we have to recall these FICAC witnesses.”

The outcome will clarify Malimali’s appointment and set a precedent for future processes.

