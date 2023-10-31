Fiji’s investment landscape flourishes: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica

Minister for Trade and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica, emphasizes the ongoing robust and optimistic investor sentiment following the national budget.

He highlights a significant upsurge in interest from diverse sectors, encompassing agriculture, commerce, and tourism.

Kamikamica particularly underscores the substantial positive impact of Google’s announcement regarding the second cable on investor confidence.

“That shows that a major technological player in the world is wanting to do business in Fiji or do business with Fiji. And so that’s a very big major signal for not only the country as a whole, but also what we are trying to do, which is develop a very sophisticated tech based industry in Fiji, including BPO.”

Furthermore, Kamikamica anticipates a substantial increase in investments within the country.