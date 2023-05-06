Fiji’s human trafficking methodology on par: UNODC

UNODC Research Officer, Fabrizio Sarrica

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is impressed with the way Fiji has implemented new methodologies to identify and track human trafficking.

UNODC Research Officer, Fabrizio Sarrica says the new methodologies are in line with international standards that help governments and international agencies in combatting the various forms of trafficking in persons.

“It is important to know that this project that we have been implementing over the course of three years in Fiji and other Pacific Islands is the piece of a global picture, of a global puzzle. Of course without data it is not possible to understand whether we are improving or not in fighting against trafficking in persons.”

The UNODC recently revealed that over 5,000 people are known to be “hidden victims” of human trafficking in Fiji from 2017 to 2021.

The finding was one of the many revealed in a 2021 national survey jointly conducted by UNODC and the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.