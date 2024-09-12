Fiji's COP 29 leadership on climate financing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad will lead Fiji’s team to COP 29, focused on advancing efforts for easier access to climate financing.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Finance while thanking Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for giving him the opportunity.

He adds that he is working closely with the Ministry of Climate Change to ensure they are well-prepared for the world’s biggest climate meeting.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will take place in Azerbaijan in November.

Prasad says that throughout the conference, Fiji’s goal will be to secure better access to climate financing for Fiji and Pacific nations.

“The World Bank will act as the financial intermediary in terms of how the loss and damage fund will be made available to countries such as those in the Pacific. We’ve made it very clear that Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, ought to have a much more accessible system and mechanism for achieving the finances that we need.”

He adds that he believes Fiji has been persistent in trying to address gaps in financing, and this conference will be no different.

European Union Ambassador to the Pacific, Barbara Plinkert, says she looks forward to Fiji’s participation in the conference.

She adds that the participation of Pacific island nations is vital for shaping inclusive and effective climate policies that take into account the diverse impacts of climate change globally.