FijiFirst rift deepens

FijiFirst Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya (left), FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu

The rift within FijiFirst continues as disputes over the legality of maintaining 17 of its members of parliament as opposition MPs are in contention.

Following the MPs voting for the Emolument Committee report, FijiFirst has terminated the 17 MPs; however, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has ruled they remain MPs until further notice.

FijiFirst Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya has urged the Speaker to follow the law as the 17 members are in defiance of the supreme law of the land, which is the constitution.

FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu has countered the statement made by the acting general secretary, saying that Koya sounds like a broken record.

Bulitavu claims that Koya is fighting a losing battle and will only expose himself more.

The MP also alleged that Koya and former party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum plotted to remove Inia Seruiratu as Leader of the Opposition, but that attempt failed as former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama changed his mind.

He further alleges that later they used the former Prime Minister to tell the Parliamentary Caucus that Faiyaz Koya was to be Deputy Leader of the Opposition, but his position was not established by any laws of Fiji.

Bulitavu adds that the so-called directive and the party leader he is referring to in his letter of reply are subject to a current FICAC investigation, as confirmed by the SOE.

He says the former Prime Minister has been convicted and cannot hold a political office.

Bulitavu states that Koya and Sayed-Khaiyum should do the honourable thing and resign from FijiFirst so as to allow the amendments to the Party Constitution to enable FijiFirst to be more democratic.

Attempts to get comments from FijiFirst have proven futile.