FijiFirst is strong, says acting GS

The Fiji First Acting General Secretary says the party operates normally despite the conviction of leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Koya says Bainimarama remains the Fiji First Leader, at least for now.

He says the party will continue to serve its mandate for the common good of the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama was convicted on Thursday for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was convicted alongside suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

The sentence will be passed down by Magistrate Seini Puamau on the 28th of this month.