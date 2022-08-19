Fijians invited to 2DAYfm Park Jam

FBC Events Coordinator Amelia Rigsby says since the event is making a return after three years, the concert will provide entertainment to people of all ages. [File Photo]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 2DAYfm Park Jam is an alcohol-free family event.

FBC Events Coordinator Amelia Rigsby says since the event is making a return after three years, the concert will provide entertainment to people of all ages.

Rigsby is urging students who are in the Capital City for the Fiji Finals to take advantage of the event to wind down as the pandemic-related restrictions have impacted them in some way.

She says it will be a fun-filled event.

“Because the 2DAYfm Park Jam is geared and targeted towards youths and those students in secondary school, safety is always paramount. Not just at this event, but at all of the FBC events that we hold. There will be security there, and of course, you know because the Police Force is out in full force during the weekend and I have no doubt that they are going to be out and about as well.”

The Park Jam will begin at around 2pm at the Suva Foreshore tomorrow.

Some of the entertainers include, Overcast, Mareau Brothers and DJ Mojee.